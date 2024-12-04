Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Insufficient effort Tuesday

Toscano-Anderson logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 108-92 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Toscano-Anderson failed to make his regular offensive impact despite recording his second double-double in a row during the loss. The forward is now averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per game over the 2024-25 G League campaign.