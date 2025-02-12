Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Leads team in scoring versus Hustle

Toscano-Anderson had 28 points (8-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 129-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Toscano-Anderson retained low efficiency levels, but his active involvement was enough for him to record his most points in the last 15 games. The forward has now produced double-digit scoring totals six times in a row, while his regular-season average of 17.9 points per contest is the second-highest on the squad.