Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Limited impact in victory

Toscano-Anderson contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Toscano-Anderson wasn't heavily involved as his side built a comfortable early lead during Friday's clash. While he held on to at least eight points, three rebounds and three assists in each of his last four appearances, he recorded no steals for the first time in eight G League matchups since Dec. 9.