Juan Toscano-Anderson headshot

Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Poor outing versus Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:58pm

Toscano-Anderson produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 115-88 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Toscano-Anderson failed to make an impact despite returning to the starting lineup Tuesday after two rare appearances off the bench. The forward scored his fewest points in the last eight matchups and had one of his lowest outputs of the season in terms of rebounds. Still, he should have room for improvement when facing weaker opposition.

Juan Toscano-Anderson
 Free Agent
