Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Posts double-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:32pm

Toscano-Anderson generated 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-94 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Toscano-Anderson had a great performance as he led the Capitanes to their sixth win of the 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament. He regained momentum following a terrible three-point outing against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, generating his second double-double over his last four appearances.

Juan Toscano-Anderson
 Free Agent
