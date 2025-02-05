Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Posts double-double Tuesday

Toscano-Anderson produced 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Toscano-Anderson led his side in rebounds and steals, although his poor accuracy didn't help in a close matchup. Still, the forward added to his season total of 10 double-doubles while scoring more than 15 points for the third time in his last five appearances. He should continue to play a key role all around the court in upcoming games.