Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Quiet outing in loss

Toscano-Anderson registered 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-110 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Toscano-Anderson's scoring total fell short of his average of 16.3 points per game for the third time in a row as he struggled from the field Wednesday. The veteran has regained a starting spot for the last two matchups, but he's still far from his best form, given his low production of both points and rebounds.