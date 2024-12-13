Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Quiet outing Thursday

Toscano-Anderson generated nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during 31 minutes in Thursday's 107-91 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Toscano-Anderson was given a little more rest after three consecutive performances of more than 40 minutes, resulting in rather disappointing numbers against the Hustle. The forward's 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game remain among the top three averages on the team in each of those categories.