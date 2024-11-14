Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Scores 16 points Thursday

Toscano-Anderson posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's 128-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Toscano-Anderson helped on both ends of the court but had poor aim especially from distance, shooting only 16.7 percent on three-pointers during the defeat. He's averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game after three consecutive starts in the current Tip-Off Tournament.