Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Scores 21 points in victory

Toscano-Anderson racked up 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-101 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Toscano-Anderson continued to lead his team's good streak with a performance that was very close to a double-double. The veteran has contributed more than 20 points in each of his last two games, while his defensive work has also been reflected in a few rebounds and steals per match.