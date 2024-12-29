Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Scores 25 points against Iowa

Toscano-Anderson had 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals during 46 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Toscano-Anderson was his team's go-to man in an effort that ultimately fell short with a comeback defeat. After a string of four subpar performances, Toscano-Anderson bounced back with season-high totals of 25 points and four blocks, which is close to what can be expected of him in favorable contests.