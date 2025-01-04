Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Tallies 33 points Saturday

Toscano-Anderson finished with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Toscano-Anderson excelled as an attacking threat from both the field and the free-throw line in a match that was however very complicated for his team. The 33 points were a season-high mark for the veteran and helped increase his average to 15.3 points per game.