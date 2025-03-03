Judah Mintz Injury: Misses game Sunday

Mintz did not play in Sunday's G League game against the Birmingham Squadron due to a left hand injury.

The severity of Mintz's injury is unclear, so fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Tuesday's rematch against the Squadron for the time being. Across 24 appearances with the Blue Coats, Mintz averages 21.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.