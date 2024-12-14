Fantasy Basketball
Judah Mintz headshot

Judah Mintz News: Adds 20 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Mintz had 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 132-109 win over the Raptors 905.

Mintz led the Delaware bench in scoring with the help of a strong shooting night from the charity stripe. His production has been inconsistent at times so far this season but has been on the rise of late, putting up 13 or more points in five of his last six games.

Judah Mintz
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
