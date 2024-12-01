Judah Mintz News: Adds double digits off bench

Mintz finished with 13 points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-110 win over the Maine Celtics.

Mintz was the only Delaware reserve to score in double figures, and he also led his team in assists. He struggled to dial in from the field but managed to do the majority of his damage from the charity stripe. Mintz has now scored 12 or more points in two of his last three appearances.