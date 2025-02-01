Judah Mintz News: Dishes out seven assists

Mintz played 42 minutes Friday during Delaware's 115-106 loss to the Herd and tallied 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and a block.

Mintz continues to be an effective floor general for the Blue Coats as he's now racked up seven assists in back-to-back games. However, the 21-year-old struggled shooting the ball during Friday's loss as converted on just 31.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and failed to connect on any of his four three-point tries.