Judah Mintz News: Drops 23 points in G League win

Mintz collected 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and four steals over 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 109-98 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Mintz didn't have the most polished shooting night, but his volume helped him reach the 20-point threshold. He also turned in another impressive night defensively, picking up four steals for a second straight matchup.