Judah Mintz News: Lone bright spot in loss

Mintz produced 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mintz was the only member of Greensboro to score at least 10 points and shoot over 50 percent from the field. However, he still finished with a minus-31 point differential during the blowout loss. Through three G League appearances, Mintz has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game.