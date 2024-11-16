Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Judah Mintz headshot

Judah Mintz News: Lone bright spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Mintz produced 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mintz was the only member of Greensboro to score at least 10 points and shoot over 50 percent from the field. However, he still finished with a minus-31 point differential during the blowout loss. Through three G League appearances, Mintz has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game.

Judah Mintz
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now