Judah Mintz News: Productive off bench

Mintz logged 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block Wednesday across 29 minutes in Delaware's 132-129 win over Long Island.

Mintz had a productive outing off the bench, leading the team's second unit in points scored while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. His 22 points scored also matches his season-high total set back in November.