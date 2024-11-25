Judah Mintz News: Reaches double figures off bench

Mintz recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound over 18 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.

Mintz connected on a pair of threes and gave Delaware with a spark off the bench Sunday, ending as one of two players with a double-digit point total off the bench. Mintz has averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals over seven outings this season.