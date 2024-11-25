Judah Mintz News: Reaches double figures off bench
Mintz recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound over 18 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 win over Westchester.
Mintz connected on a pair of threes and gave Delaware with a spark off the bench Sunday, ending as one of two players with a double-digit point total off the bench. Mintz has averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals over seven outings this season.
Judah Mintz
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now