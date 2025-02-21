Judah Mintz News: Scores 20 points in win

Mintz posted 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's G League Delaware Blue Coats' 107-104 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Mintz struggled in the shooting department, going 5-for-17 from the field, but made up for it by being perfect at the free-throw line, hitting all six attempts and dishing out six assists. In 21 games in the G League this season, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the field.