Judah Mintz News: Scores 20 points in win
Mintz posted 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's G League Delaware Blue Coats' 107-104 win over the Westchester Knicks.
Mintz struggled in the shooting department, going 5-for-17 from the field, but made up for it by being perfect at the free-throw line, hitting all six attempts and dishing out six assists. In 21 games in the G League this season, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
Judah Mintz
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now