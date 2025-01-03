Judah Mintz News: Solid outing versus Westchester

Mintz logged 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes Thursday during the Blue Coats' 107-104 win over Westchester.

Mintz finished second on the team in both points scored and assists during Thursday's victory. However, the 21-year-old was inefficient offensively at times as he converted on just 29.4 percent of his field-goal attempts in addition to racking up a team-high four turnovers.