Judah Mintz

Judah Mintz News: Solid outing versus Westchester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Mintz logged 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes Thursday during the Blue Coats' 107-104 win over Westchester.

Mintz finished second on the team in both points scored and assists during Thursday's victory. However, the 21-year-old was inefficient offensively at times as he converted on just 29.4 percent of his field-goal attempts in addition to racking up a team-high four turnovers.

Judah Mintz
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
