Judah Mintz News: Struggles offensively in win
Mintz played 23 minutes Monday during Delaware's 108-101 win over the Skyhawks and compiled 6 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Mintz had his worst game of the season Monday as he failed to score double-digit points for the first time in addition to converting on a mere 28.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 21-year-old will look to bounce back from this performance and return to form as the season goes on.
Judah Mintz
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now