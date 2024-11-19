Judah Mintz News: Struggles offensively in win

Mintz played 23 minutes Monday during Delaware's 108-101 win over the Skyhawks and compiled 6 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Mintz had his worst game of the season Monday as he failed to score double-digit points for the first time in addition to converting on a mere 28.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 21-year-old will look to bounce back from this performance and return to form as the season goes on.