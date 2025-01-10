Judah Mintz News: Tallies 28 points versus Capitanes

Mintz logged 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 43 minutes in Thursday's 105-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Mintz was the only member of his side's starting five with more than 40 percent accuracy from the field, while his 28 points were a game-high total during Thursday's defeat. The guard has seen consistent playing time lately, averaging 17.1 points in 34.8 minutes per game during the regular season.