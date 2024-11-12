Judah Mintz News: Tallies five assists

Mintz played 27 minutes Monday during Delaware's 130-111 loss to Maine and logged 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists.

Mintz led the team in assists and finished second in points scored despite fouling out after playing just 27 minutes. Throughout the first two games of the season, the 21-year-old is off to a solid start as he's totaled 35 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.