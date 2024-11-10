Judah Mintz News: Team-high eight assists

Mintz totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Mintz was one of two Blue Coats to play at least 30 minutes in the opener, suggesting he'll be a mainstay in the rotation to begin the season. While Mintz had a team-high eight assists, he also had a team-high four turnovers.