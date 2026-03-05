Jules Bernard Injury: Battling knee injury

Bernard (knee) didn't play in Wednesday's 136-117 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Bernard is out with a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air for future contests. The 26-year-old's absence frees up a lot of usage and playing time in the interim -- Bernard is averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.7 minutes per game over 25 G League regular-season outings.