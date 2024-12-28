Jules Bernard Injury: Dealing with illness
Bernard didn't play in Friday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers due to an illness.
The illness shouldn't keep Bernard out for too long, but Friday's game was the first half of a back-to-back set, meaning it's possible he will miss more than one game. He's averaging 20.1 points in 33.6 minutes per game across 16 G League appearances this season.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
