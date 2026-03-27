Jules Bernard Injury: Sidelined Thursday

Bernard was not involved in Thursday's 133-106 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue because of an undisclosed issue.

Bernard could now miss more games as the exact reason of his absence remains unknown. This event would limit the team's offensive potential considering he was in good form after scoring more than 20 points in two of his last three starts. Terry Taylor filled in for him against the Blue and could continue to benefit with increased playing time until Bernard is ready to return.