Jules Bernard News: Adds 21 points despite struggles

Bernard finished with 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes Tuesday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 108-97 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Bernard and Luke Travers both put up 21 points in the victory, but it was Bernard who struggled to find his rhythm from the field. Despite this, he still managed to reach the 20-point threshold for a third straight appearance.