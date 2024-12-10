Jules Bernard News: Another dominant outing
Bernard tallied 33 points (14-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Bernard recorded his sixth double-double of the season Tuesday. Bernard is averaging 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.3 minutes across his 12 appearances this season.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
