Jules Bernard News: Double-doubles in G League

Bernard posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Bernard has scored at least 20 points in two straight games and five of his last six appearances after not reaching that feat in four consecutive contests to open the season. He also tied his season high with 12 boards, recording his fourth double-double of the campaign.