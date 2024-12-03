Jules Bernard News: Double-doubles in win

Bernard posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bernard's team-high 12 rebounds helped him record a double-double in Tuesday's win. Bernard is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.9 minutes across his nine appearances this season.