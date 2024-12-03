Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jules Bernard headshot

Jules Bernard News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Bernard posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bernard's team-high 12 rebounds helped him record a double-double in Tuesday's win. Bernard is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.9 minutes across his nine appearances this season.

Jules Bernard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now