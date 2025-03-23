Jules Bernard News: Drops 29 in win
Bernard went for 29 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 win over the Osceola Magic.
Bernard put together another impressive scoring display Saturday, logging a game-high 29 points. Bernard has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games. The 25-year-old has averaged 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.9 minutes per contest in 26 appearances this season.
