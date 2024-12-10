Fantasy Basketball
Jules Bernard

Jules Bernard News: Hot streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Bernard played 40 minutes Monday during Cleveland's 116-109 loss versus the Wolves and compiled 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Bernard led the team in both points and rebounds en route to recording his fifth double-double of the season. The 24-year-old continues to be dominant for the Charge as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games played.

Jules Bernard
 Free Agent

