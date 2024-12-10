Jules Bernard News: Hot streak continues
Bernard played 40 minutes Monday during Cleveland's 116-109 loss versus the Wolves and compiled 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Bernard led the team in both points and rebounds en route to recording his fifth double-double of the season. The 24-year-old continues to be dominant for the Charge as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games played.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now