Jules Bernard News: Ice cold from three

Bernard finished Sunday's 122-114 loss to the G League Indiana Mad Ants with 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Bernard couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc, but his 19 attempts from the field helped him end the game second on his team in scoring behind Pete Nance's 29 points. Bernard is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, as he's now scored 34 total points and recorded 11 rebounds in two games.