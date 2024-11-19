Jules Bernard News: Leads team in rebounding

Bernard recorded 25 points (11-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Bernard's team-high 10 rebounds helped him post his second double-double of the season during Tuesday's win. Bernard has struggled with his outside shot through five appearances in 2024-25, converting just 11.4 percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts per contest.