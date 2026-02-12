Jules Bernard News: Leads team with 25 points in loss

Bernard accumulated 25 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 135-120 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Bernard did not shoot the ball well by any means but was able to convert on all nine trips to the free-throw line. He also flirted with triple-double territory, falling just three rebounds and one assist shy of what would have been his second triple-double and eighth double-double of the season.