Jules Bernard News: Paces scoring attack

Bernard tallied 26 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes Sunday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 135-121 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Bernard has now put up 26 points in two of his last three appearances. It was a promising sign to see him bounce back from a 4-for-15 performance Friday against Wisconsin, as he drilled 58.3 percent of his tries from the field in Sunday's loss.