Jules Bernard News: Returns from knee issue

Bernard (knee) recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes of Tuesday's 117-103 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bernard missed Sunday's game against Capital City because of his knee issue, but he appears to have put that injury behind him. Through three games with the Charge, Bernard holds averages of 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.