Jules Bernard News: Returns to action Tuesday

Bernard (illness) posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 103-100 win over the Swarm.

Bernard returned to action Tuesday after missing Celveland's previous outing due to an illness. Bernard led the Charge in scoring and rebounding in the team's victory over Greensboro.