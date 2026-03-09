Jules Bernard News: Rusty in return

Bernard (knee) posted 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 142-132 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Making his return from a knee injury, Bernard led the second unit in scoring, albeit with an inefficient shooting display. The 26-year-old should return to the starting lineup shortly -- Bernard is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.5 minutes per game across 26 G League regular-season outings (25 starts).