Jules Bernard News: Scores 17 points in return

Bernard contributed 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Bernard returned to game action after missing Wednesday's loss to the Osceola Magic due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old led the Charge in scoring from the second unit, though he struggled with efficiency. Bernard has appeared in 21 total G League outings this season, averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 32.0 minutes per contest.