Jules Bernard News: Stays hot vs. Herd

Bernard produced 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Bernard finished second on the team in scoring behind Luke Travers' 25-point performance and led the squad in steals. The UCLA product has been a force on the offensive end of late, averaging 24.6 points over his last five appearances.