Jules Bernard News: Stays hot vs. Herd
Bernard produced 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Bernard finished second on the team in scoring behind Luke Travers' 25-point performance and led the squad in steals. The UCLA product has been a force on the offensive end of late, averaging 24.6 points over his last five appearances.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now