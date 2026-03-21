Jules Bernard News: Strong effort in win
Bernard amassed 29 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Bernard recorded a variety of actions for a great performance in his second straight G League start. He's now fourth among Iowa players with a regular-season average of 23.9 points per game, but he had fallen below that mark in eight successive appearances prior to Friday's contest.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
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