Jules Bernard News: Strong effort in win

Bernard amassed 29 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Bernard recorded a variety of actions for a great performance in his second straight G League start. He's now fourth among Iowa players with a regular-season average of 23.9 points per game, but he had fallen below that mark in eight successive appearances prior to Friday's contest.