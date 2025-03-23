Jules Bernard News: Will play Sunday

Bernard (knee) is available and starting in Sunday's G League game against the College Park Skyhawks.

Bernard was initially ruled out due to an unspecified knee injury, though he'll play through the issue Sunday. The 25-year-old swingman is averaging 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers across 31.9 minutes per game in 26 G League outings.