Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.

Champagnie is in danger of missing the second half of a back-to-back set after picking up a knee issue during Thursday's win over the Pistons. The fourth-year wing has been on a heater lately, scoring in double figures in five of his last six outings while shooting a blistering 52.6 percent from deep during that span. If he were to miss Friday's game, more minutes on the wing may open up for Keldon Johnson, Lindy Water and others.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
37 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
48 days ago