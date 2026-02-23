Julian Champagnie News: Buries five triples
Champagnie finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Monday's 114-103 victory over the Pistons.
Champagnie delivered a strong outing from beyond the arc, knocking down five threes in the Spurs' win. It was a much-needed performance for the wing, who had been mired in a cold stretch during which he averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep over his previous five games. With Monday's showing, Champagnie has now connected on five-plus triples in eight contests this season.
