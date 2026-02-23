Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Buries six triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Champagnie finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Monday's 114-103 victory over the Pistons.

Champagnie delivered a strong outing from beyond the arc, knocking down five threes in the Spurs' win. It was a much-needed performance for the wing, who had been mired in a cold stretch, averaging 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep over his previous five games. With Monday's showing, Champagnie has now connected on five-plus triples in eight contests this season.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
