Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Catches fire from three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 10:47am

Champagnie amassed 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.

Champagnie turned in one of his best games of the season. He's shown that when called upon, he's capable of lighting it up from beyond the arc. That was the case Thursday, as Champagnie shot 71.4 percent from the field while making six threes. The fourth-year wing has started in 45 of the 59 games he's played in for San Antonio this year, shooting 38.2 percent from three on an average of 6.5 attempts per game.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Champagnie See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
30 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: 9 Undervalued Players
Author Image
Adam King
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago