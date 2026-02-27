Julian Champagnie News: Catches fire from three
Champagnie amassed 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.
Champagnie turned in one of his best games of the season. He's shown that when called upon, he's capable of lighting it up from beyond the arc. That was the case Thursday, as Champagnie shot 71.4 percent from the field while making six threes. The fourth-year wing has started in 45 of the 59 games he's played in for San Antonio this year, shooting 38.2 percent from three on an average of 6.5 attempts per game.
